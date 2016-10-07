版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after jobs report

Oct 7 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday as a slowdown in monthly employment growth muddied the prospects of an interest rate hike in the near term.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to 18,296.92, the S&P 500 gained 4.49 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,165.26 and the Nasdaq composite added 6.90 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,313.75.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

