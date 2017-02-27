版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks drag

Feb 27 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as technology stocks declined and investors took a breather to assess Wall Street's recent record-setting run.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.35 points, or 0.09 percent, at 20,803.41, the S&P 500 was down 2.84 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,364.5 and the Nasdaq composite was down 11.01 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,834.30. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
