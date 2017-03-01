US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow breaches 21,000 as banks gain on rate talk

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
March 1 U.S. stocks opened at record intraday highs on Wednesday, with the Dow breaching the 21,000 mark for the first time ever as a more measured tone in President Donald Trump's speech reassured investors and bank stocks gained on higher chances of an interest rate hike this month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 184.17 points, or 0.88 percent, at 20,996.41, the S&P 500 was up 18.65 points, or 0.789037 percent, at 2,382.29 and the Nasdaq composite was up 49.66 points, or 0.85 percent, at 5,875.10. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business