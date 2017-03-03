US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of Yellen's speech

* Futures down: Dow 3 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 7.25 pts
By Sweta Singh
March 3 U.S. stock index futures were down for
the second straight day since January on Friday, ahead of
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech, which is expected
to give further clarity on the possibility of an interest rate
hike later this month.
* Yellen is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) at the
Executives Club of Chicago. Her speech comes after several other
Fed officials this week stoked market expectations for a March
rate hike.
* Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, who has backed raising
interest rates, is scheduled to give a keynote address on
monetary policy in New York at 12:30 a.m. ET.
* Traders have priced in a 76 percent chance of a rate hike
this month, compared with roughly 30 percent at the start of the
week, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* U.S. stock markets closed down on Thursday as financials
declined after surging a day earlier on increased expectations
of a rate hike in March.
* Investors also await report from the Institute of Supply
Management on its non-manufacturing index for February, which is
expected to remain unchanged at 56.5. The data is expected at
10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength
against a basket of six major currencies, was poised for its
fourth straight weekly gain, though it was about 0.1 percent
lower on Friday.
* Among stocks, shares of Snap Inc, which closed up
more than 40 percent in their much-awaited market debut on
Thursday, were up 1.3 percent at $24.80 premarket.
* World's largest advertising group WPP's U.S.-listed shares
were down 7.3 pct at $108.42 after it cut its 2017 net sales
forecast.
* Firearm maker American Outdoor Brands' shares
were down 7.5 percent at $17.93 after weaker-than-expected
full-year forecast on Thursday.
Futures snapshot at 6:53 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.01 percent,
with 26,777 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.75 points, or 0.12
percent, with 126,491 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7.25 points, or 0.14
percent, on volume of 22,299 contracts.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru)