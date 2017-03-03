US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Yellen speech

March 3 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Friday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech, which could give more clarity on the odds of an interest rate hike this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.41 points, or 0.02 percent, at 21,007.38, the S&P 500 was down 1.89 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,380.03 and the Nasdaq composite was down 6.93 points, or 0.12 percent, at 5,854.29.

