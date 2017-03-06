US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on geopolitics, Trump's comments

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions in Asia and President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him weighed on investors' risk appetite.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.46 points, or 0.37 percent, to 20,927.25. The S&P 500 lost 10.49 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,372.63, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.04 points, or 0.43 percent, to 5,845.72. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.