US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as health stocks drop

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as healthcare stocks declined and investors readied themselves for an interest rate hike next week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.94 points, or 0.1 percent, at 20,933.4, the S&P 500 was down 4.09 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,371.22 and the Nasdaq composite was down 12.52 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,836.65. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: