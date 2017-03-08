US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as banks rise on strong ADP data

March 8 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as bank stocks gained after a better-than-expected private sector hiring pointed to a healthy labor market, making an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve next week near certain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 22.64 points, or 0.11 percent, at 20,947.4, the S&P 500 was up 1.56 points, or 0.065868 percent, at 2,369.95 and the Nasdaq composite was up 4.37 points, or 0.07 percent, at 5,838.30. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)