US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as banks rise on strong ADP data

March 8 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on
Wednesday as bank stocks gained after a better-than-expected
private sector hiring pointed to a healthy labor market, making
an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve next week near
certain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 22.64 points,
or 0.11 percent, at 20,947.4, the S&P 500 was up 1.56
points, or 0.065868 percent, at 2,369.95 and the Nasdaq
composite was up 4.37 points, or 0.07 percent, at
5,838.30.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)