US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after strong jobs data

March 10 U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after a better-than-expected February nonfarm payrolls report underscored the strength of the labor market and firmed up the odds for the first interest rate hike this year.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 235,000 jobs last month as the construction sector recorded its largest gain in nearly 10 years due to unseasonably warm weather, the Labor Department said.

Dow e-minis were up 81 points, or 0.39 percent, at 8:30 a.m. ET, with 17,226 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.5 points, or 0.4 percent, with 183,311 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 18.75 points, or 0.35 percent, on volume of 14,705 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)