US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after robust jobs data

March 10 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after a stellar jobs report underscored the strength of the economy and firmed up the odds of the first interest rate hike this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 66.2 points, or 0.32 percent, at 20,924.39, the S&P 500 was up 10.27 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,375.14 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 28.07 points, or 0.48 percent, at 5,866.87. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)