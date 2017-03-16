版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as technology stocks gain

March 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by technology stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year and said its path to tightening policy would be gradual.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.69 points, or 0.17 percent, at 20,984.79, the S&P 500 was up 2.52 points, or 0.105649 percent, at 2,387.78 and the Nasdaq composite was up 7.63 points, or 0.13 percent, at 5,907.68. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
