US STOCKS-Wall St little changed; Nasdaq off intraday record

* Fed on track to raise rates twice more this year - Evans
* Nasdaq hits fresh intraday high
* Walt Disney higher as 'Beauty and the Beast' tops box
office
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P down 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.10 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
March 20 U.S. stocks were little changed on
Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite easing off its record intraday
high, as investors looked for fresh catalysts after the Federal
Reserve's interest rate hike last week.
The U.S. stock market has been on a record-setting spree
since the election of Donald Trump as president, but the rally
has faltered in recent weeks as investors fret over the lack of
clarity on his proposals to reform taxes and cut regulation.
Analysts have also said the Trump administration is spending
too much of its political capital to pass a Republican-proposed
healthcare bill, which may leave it wanting for support when it
tries to reform the tax code.
"With tax reform and infrastructure spending getting pushed
to the end of this year or even next year, it will eventually
weigh on sentiment and business confidence," said Randy
Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles
Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"Eventually, the market will lose patience," Frederick said.
At 12:42 p.m. ET (1642 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 23.34 points, or 0.11 percent, at 20,937.96.
The S&P 500 was down 1.45 points, or 0.06 percent, at
2,376.8. The Nasdaq Composite was up 5.64 points, or 0.1
percent, at 5,906.64, off its record high of 5915.12.
Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
utilities index's 0.65 percent fall leading the
decliners.
Oil fell as investors continued to unwind bets on higher
prices.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's conservative rate guidance is
also keeping the market in check. All eyes will be on Federal
Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans when he speaks
later in the day.
In an interview with Fox Business Network TV earlier on
Monday, Evans said the Fed is on track to raise interest rates
twice more this year.
A host of Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week,
including Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday.
Last week, the central bank raised interest rates for the
first time this year but stuck to its outlook for two more hikes
this year, instead of three expected by the market.
Apple rose nearly 1 percent, hitting a new
record-high of $141.34.
The iPhone-maker's stock could rise another 10 percent in
six months, Barron's wrote in an article posted Saturday and
Cowen & Co upgraded its price target on the stock.
Caterpillar rose 2.4 percent to $95.15, providing
the biggest boost to the Dow, after the company reported a
smaller decline in sales for 3 months through February versus
period ending in January.
Walt Disney rose 0.9 percent to $112.75 after the
company's "Beauty and the Beast" topped box-office sales. The
stock was among the biggest boosts on the Dow.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,592
to 1,238. On the Nasdaq, 1,620 issues fell and 1,180 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 25 new 52-week highs and 3 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 91 new highs and 29 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)