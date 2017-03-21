US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; Nasdaq hits intraday record

March 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq composite hitting a record intraday high, tracking buoyant European and Asian markets and as oil prices rebounded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.58 points, or 0.23 percent, to 20,954.44, the S&P 500 gained 7.22 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,380.69, and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.72 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,926.25. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)