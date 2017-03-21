版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 21:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; Nasdaq hits intraday record

March 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq composite hitting a record intraday high, tracking buoyant European and Asian markets and as oil prices rebounded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.58 points, or 0.23 percent, to 20,954.44, the S&P 500 gained 7.22 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,380.69, and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.72 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,926.25. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐