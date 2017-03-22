版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P reverse course to trade higher

March 22 The S&P and the Nasdaq reversed course to hit session highs in late morning trading on Wednesday, even as investors remained cautious ahead of the first major legislative test of Donald Trump's presidency.

The Dow was little changed, pulled down by a 6.3 percent fall in Nike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.63 points, or 0.08 percent, to 20,652.38, the S&P 500 gained 4.21 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,348.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.34 points, or 0.35 percent, to 5,814.17. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
