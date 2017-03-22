US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P reverse course to trade higher

BRIEF-Allianz, Capital One invest tax equity in Broadview wind farm
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm
March 22 The S&P and the Nasdaq reversed course to hit session highs in late morning trading on Wednesday, even as investors remained cautious ahead of the first major legislative test of Donald Trump's presidency.
The Dow was little changed, pulled down by a 6.3 percent fall in Nike.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.63 points, or 0.08 percent, to 20,652.38, the S&P 500 gained 4.21 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,348.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.34 points, or 0.35 percent, to 5,814.17. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 24 London copper fell on Wednesday after credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded China due to its massive debt, with muted trade expected ahead of the release later in the session of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting. "After a set of less-than-positive U.S. data, a debt (agency) downgrading China, Noble struggling ... and the banks reporting a 29-percent drop in commodities revenue, th
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2