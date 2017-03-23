版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St open lower as focus firmly on healthcare vote

March 23 Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.29 points, or 0.18 percent, to 20,625.01, the S&P 500 lost 4.21 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,344.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.47 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,809.17. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
