US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher; healthcare bill vote awaited

* Healthcare bill vote delayed
* Bill seen as litmus test of Trump on legislation
* Feb durable orders dip, but shipments surge
* Micron jumps after rev, profit forecasts beat estimates
* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 13 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
March 24 U.S. stocks looked set to open higher
on Friday, helped by higher oil prices and ahead of a closely
watched vote on a healthcare bill seen as a test of President
Donald Trump's ability to pass his legislative agenda through
Congress.
It was not clear late on Thursday evening that Trump and
Republican leaders had enough support to pass the bill, with
Trump warning lawmakers from his party that he will leave
Obamacare in place if they do not rally around him.
Investors fear that a failure to pass the bill could
endanger Trump's promises of tax cuts and stimulus.
On Tuesday, Wall Street recorded its worst one-day loss
since before the U.S. presidential election due to these
concerns. All three major indexes are now on track to post their
first monthly declines since October.
"Yes, the delay is a disappointment but the bill hasn't
failed," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
"Unfortunately, we are going to get bogged down by this a
little bit which does push out the timing of tax reform though
we can still have the framework for the tax reform by October
and still have it in 2018. I think the market is starting to
digest that a little with the selloff we had on Tuesday."
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's "fear
gauge", closed at its highest level in more than two months on
Thursday.
The S&P has risen about 10 percent since Trump's election as
U.S. president on Nov. 8.
Dow e-minis were up 46 points, or 0.22 percent, with
22,231 contracts changing hands at 8:32 a.m. ET (1232 GMT).
S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.17 percent,
with 113,737 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.24
percent, on volume of 22,115 contracts.
St Louis Fed Chief James Bullard is scheduled to make an
appearance later this morning and his comments will be closely
watched for clues on the future path of interest rate hikes. The
U.S. central bank raised rates by 25 basis points last week.
Data on Friday showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital
goods unexpectedly fell in February, but shipments surged.
The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods
orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, dipped 0.1 percent last month after rising 0.1
percent in January.
Shares of Micron Technology jumped 13.7 percent to
$30.08 in premarket trading, a day after the chipmaker's
current-quarter revenue and profit forecasts beat expectations.
GameStop fell 10.7 percent to $21.35 after the
company's full-year profit forecast fell far below estimates.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)