US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens little changed

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as investors assessed President Donald Trump's first major policy stumble, while awaiting comments from several Federal Reserve policymakers including Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.24 points, or 0.08 percent, at 20,534.74, the S&P 500 was down 1.8 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,339.79 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.92 points, or 0.05 percent, at 5,837.45. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation