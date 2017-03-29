US STOCKS-Futures flat as investors await Fed speakers

* Futures: Dow down 12 pts, S&P down 0.5 pts, Nasdaq up 2.25
pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
March 29 U.S. stock index futures were flat on
Wednesday, after an impressive recovery on Wall Street helped
the Dow Jones Industrial Average break its eight-day losing
streak.
* Federal Reserve officials, including Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans and his Boston counterpart, Eric Rosengren are
scheduled to speak at separate events and may comment on the
central bank's interest rate outlook.
* While Fed Chair Janet Yellen did not comment on monetary
policy at a conference on Tuesday, Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer
hinted on CNBC that the Fed may raise rates twice this year.
Other Fed members signaled only a gradual pace of tightening
policy.
* Investors are closely watching developments in Europe as
Britain prepares to formally initiate a process to exit from the
European Union.
* Strong consumer data on Tuesday underscored the health of
the U.S. economy despite doubts about President Donald Trump's
ability to enact his agenda after the collapse of a bill to
reform healthcare.
* With an August target date set for a highly anticipated
tax reform bill and no major economic data on tap, markets are
likely to trade in a tight range on Wednesday.
* Stocks moving premarket included Vertex Pharmaceuticals
that jumped nearly 18 percent to $105.50 after its
cystic fibrosis treatment succeeded in a late-stage trial.
* Luxury furniture retailer RH soared 16 percent to
$44 following a quarterly profit that beat analysts'
expectations.
* Chipmaker Exar Corp was up 5.5 percent at $11.20
following a deal to be bought by Maxlinear for about $700
million.
Futures snapshot at 6:57 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 15,596 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.02
percent, with 94,336 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.04
percent, on volume of 16,145 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)