US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat; Trump-Xi talks in focus

April 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, with investors awaiting President Donald Trump's first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 12.46 points, or 0.06 percent, at 20,675.68, the S&P 500 edged up 0.81 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,363.53 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 7.79 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,919.52. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
