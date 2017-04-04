US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower, Trump-Xi meet in focus

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans, and the outcome of his potentially tense meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 16.38 points, or 0.08 percent, at 20,633.83, the S&P 500 was down 4.32 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,354.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was lower by 14.30 points, or 0.24 percent, at 5,880.38. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm