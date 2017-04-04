版本:
2017年 4月 4日 星期二

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower, Trump-Xi meet in focus

April 4 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans, and the outcome of his potentially tense meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 16.38 points, or 0.08 percent, at 20,633.83, the S&P 500 was down 4.32 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,354.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was lower by 14.30 points, or 0.24 percent, at 5,880.38. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
