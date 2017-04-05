US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on strong ADP data

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after solid private employment data underscored the strength of the economy, boosted financials stocks and helped soothe worries about President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his policy plans.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 84.62 points, or 0.41 percent, at 20,773.86, the S&P 500 was up 7.86 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,368.02 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 13.70 points, or 0.23 percent, at 5,912.30. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.