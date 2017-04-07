CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures recover from a drop after U.S. missile strike on Syria

(Corrects to "missile strike" from "airstrike")
* Futures: Dow up 3 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 7 U.S. stock index futures were flat on
Friday, recovering from a drop after a U.S. missile strike in
Syria, which U.S. officials described as a one-off attack that
would not lead to wider escalation.
* S&P 500 futures had dropped by 0.5 percent late Thursday
after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a targeted military
strike against an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical
attack was launched this week.
* Helping the futures recovery was a cordial start to a
meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
* Xi urged cooperation on trade and investment. Trump has
said he wants to raise concerns about China's trade practices
and press Xi to do more to rein in North Korea's nuclear
ambitions.
* Oil prices jumped more than 1 percent as the missile
strike raised concerns that the conflict could spread in the
oil-rich region. Safe-haven gold hit five-month highs.
* Energy stocks were among the top gainers among the S&P 500
constituents trading premarket. Exxon was up 0.6
percent, with Chesapeake, Apache and Devon
Energy all up about 1.5 percent.
* Focus is also shifting to U.S. payrolls, due later in the
day, for further cues on the strength of the economy. Job growth
likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted
hiring over the prior two months.
* The Labor Department's report at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)
is expected to show nonfarm payrolls likely slowed to 180,000 in
March, from 235,000 in February.
* However, data on Wednesday showed private sector hiring
rose the most in over two years, and is likely to bump up the
final count.
* A robust jobs number will add to other recent healthy
economic data and possibly give the Federal Reserve more
confidence to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.
* New York Fed President William Dudley is scheduled to
speak at a conference on financial regulation at 12:15 p.m. ET.
* Merck sank 3.1 percent after regulators denied the
company's move to label some of its diabetes drugs as safe for
heart patients.
* Wal-Mart edged up 0.6 percent after Telsey
Advisory Group upgraded the stock to "outperform".
Futures snapshot at 7:06 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.01 percent,
with 48,132 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis remained unchanged, with 268,167
contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.25 points, or 0
percent, on volume of 51,677 contracts.
