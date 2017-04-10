US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as earnings season approaches

April 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors prepared for big banks to kick off the first-quarter earnings season later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 13.73 points, or 0.07 percent, at 20,669.83, the S&P 500 was up 1.52 points, or 0.064529 percent, at 2,357.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 6.04 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,883.86. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)