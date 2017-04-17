US STOCKS-Wall Street looks set to open slightly higher

* Oil prices pare losses
* Most European financial markets closed for Easter holiday
* Incyte, Lilly drop after FDA rejects drug
* Futures up: Dow 24 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 17 Wall Street was on track to open
slightly higher on Monday as oil prices trimmed losses, but
gains may be limited by geopolitical tensions and soft U.S.
data.
U.S. retail sales fell for the second straight month in
March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just
over a year, a report from the Commerce Department showed on
Friday. Wall Street was closed for the Good Friday holiday.
President Donald Trump's national security adviser said the
United States, its allies and China were working on a range of
responses to North Korea's latest failed ballistic missile test.
Oil prices were off session lows on Monday. An Iranian
minister was quoted saying most producers supported an extension
of output cut to boost prices, even as investors worried about
increased output from the United States.
Trading volumes are likely to be light, with most European
financial markets closed for the Easter holiday.
Mounting geopolitical tensions in the past week have pushed
investors into buying safe-haven assets. Gold prices hit five
month highs on Monday, while the dollar fell to a five-month low
as the safe yen rose.
"The major threat hanging over the market now is the
geopolitical situation. The fact that North Korea's failed
missile launch maybe a reason why we are seeing a little bit of
a bounce back here," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist
at First Standard Financial in New York.
Dow e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.12 percent, at
8:29 a.m. ET (1229 GMT), with 16,311 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.11 percent,
with 82,065 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 8.5 points, or 0.16
percent, on volume of 16,698 contracts.
Investors are also keeping an eye on quarterly earnings to
justify pricey valuations of stocks. The first quarter is
expected to be strong, with earnings of S&P 500 companies
estimated to have risen 10.4 percent.
Companies set to report results on Monday include Netflix
and United Continental, which became a subject
of international outrage for dragging a passenger from its
plane.
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer is scheduled
to speak at an event in New York at 5:00 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) and
could offer his thoughts on the path to interest rate hikes and
the central bank's plans for its balance sheet.
Shares of Incyte Corp plunged more than 13 percent
to $121.95 premarket, while Eli Lilly dropped 5.2
percent after the U.S. FDA declined to approve a new drug for
rheumatoid arthritis made by the two companies.
Shares of AbbVie and Pfizer, which already
have rheumatoid arthritis drugs in the market, rose on the news.
Alere jumped nearly 17 percent to $49.49 after
Abbott agreed on Friday to buy the company in a deal
valued at about $5.3 billion.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)