版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 21:31 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed

April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.56 points, or 0.08 percent, to 20,595.27, the S&P 500 lost 0.83 points, or 0.035 percent, to 2,355.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.43 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,919.21. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐