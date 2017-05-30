US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of economic data

* Futures down: Dow 23 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts
May 30 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Tuesday, after the three-day holiday weekend, as
investors awaited economic data for clues regarding the health
of the economy.
* The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record
highs on Friday. The S&P 500 posted its seventh straight session
of gains, matching a winning streak from February.
* While stocks are trading at record levels, helped by
strong first-quarter corporate earnings, investors are looking
for fresh catalysts to propel the market even higher.
* Investors will be keeping an eye on economic data to
assess if weak first-quarter economic data was transitory. A
second reading of the GDP on Friday showed the economy grew at a
faster pace then previously estimated in the first three months
of the year.
* Consumer spending is expected to have increased 0.4
percent in April after being unchanged in March. The data,
released by the Commerce Department, is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1230 GMT).
* The U.S. Conference Board is likely to report that its
consumer confidence index was little changed in May.
* Another survey is expected to show that the
S&P/Case-Shiller house price index rose 5.7 percent year-on-year
in March after increasing 5.9 percent in February.
* European shares fell for the fourth day on Tuesday, as the
prospect of early Italian elections and Greece's ongoing
struggles nudged up the political temperature gauge again.
* Oil prices were lower, pressured by concerns that
production cuts by the world's big exporters may not be enough
to drain a global glut that has depressed the market for almost
three years.
* U.S.-listed shares of Frontline were up 3.2
percent at $5.81 in premarket trading after reporting
first-quarter results.
* Autozone was up 1.2 percent at $623 after Goldman
Sachs raised its rating on the auto parts retailer to "buy".
* Whiting Petroleum fell 3.5 percent to $7.69 as
Goldman Sachs cuts its rating on the stock to "sell" from
"neutral".
Futures snapshot at 6:57 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 23 points, or 0.11 percent,
with 29,885 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.15
percent, with 161,072 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.05
percent, on volume of 37,173 contracts.
