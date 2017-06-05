US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of economic data

* Futures down: Dow 18 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 7.25 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 5 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Monday ahead of a string of economic data, which
could set the tone for the day.
* The market seemed to have largely shrugged off the weekend
attacks in London, just days before Britain's general national
election on Thursday.
* Opinion polls in the past week have put Prime Minister
Theresa May's Conservatives ahead, though with a narrowing lead
over the Labour opposition.
* U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second
consecutive session on Friday, as gains in technology and
industrial stocks more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.
* Nonfarm payrolls increased by 138,000 in May, well short
of the 185,000 expected by economists.
* Despite the disappointing data, market participants still
largely anticipate the Federal Reserve to raise rates at its
June 13-14 meeting, with traders expecting a 90.7-percent chance
of a quarter-point hike, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* The modest increase, however, could raise concerns about
the economy's health after gross domestic product growth slowed
in the first quarter and a string of softening data this week,
including reports on housing and auto sales.
* The Commerce Department will report factory orders for
April, which likely dipped 0.2 percent, while the Institute for
Supply Management's non-manufacturing PMI data for May could
show a marginal drop to 57.0 from 57.5 in April. The reports are
expected at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
* Oil prices pared early gains to trade slightly lower,
after top crude exporter Saudi Arabia and other Arab states cut
ties with Qatar, driving up prices on concerns over increased
tension in the Middle East.
* Shares of Apple were down 0.8 percent at $154.15
in premarket trading ahead of the tech giant's five-day annual
developer conference. There is a possibility the company will
take the unusual step of introducing a new product.
* Herbalife was down 5.5 percent at $69.85 after the
nutritional supplement maker lowered its sales outlook for the
current quarter.
* Forestar Group jumped 12 percent to $15.92 after
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton offered to buy 75 percent
of the real estate development company. D.R. Horton was
unchanged at $33.79.
Futures snapshot at 7:01 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 18 points, or 0.08 percent,
with 10,740 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.5 points, or 0.1
percent, with 63,236 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7.25 points, or 0.12
percent, on volume of 15,414 contracts.
