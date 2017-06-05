US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed ahead of data

* Herbalife falls after cutting current-quarter forecast
* Apple marginally lower after rating cut
* Futures down: Dow 22 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 7.25 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 5 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday
as investors appeared to have shrugged off the weekend attacks
in London, while awaiting a string of economic data.
The third militant attack in Britain in less than three
months comes days before the country's general national election
on Thursday.
Opinion polls in the past week have put Prime Minister
Theresa May's Conservatives ahead, though with a narrowing lead
over the Labour opposition.
"We are looking for a mixed to lower session as
international and domestic political worries keep investors on
the side lines," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First
Standard Financial in New York, wrote in a note.
U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive
session on Friday as gains in technology and industrial stocks
more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 138,000 in May, well short of
the 185,000 expected by economists.
The modest increase, however, could raise concerns about the
economy's health after gross domestic product growth slowed in
the first quarter.
Despite the disappointing data, market participants still
largely anticipate the Federal Reserve to raise rates at its
June 13-14 meeting, with traders expecting a 90.7-percent chance
of a quarter-point hike, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Commerce Department will report factory orders for
April, which likely dipped 0.2 percent, while the Institute for
Supply Management's non-manufacturing PMI data for May could
drop marginally to 57.0 from 57.5 in April. The reports are
expected at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
"On the macro front, the PMI and factory orders are likely
to show positive readings with the employment trend index moving
to 133.5 as the solid labor market trend continues," said
Cardillo.
Dow e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.1 percent,
with 12,887 contracts changing hands at 8:24 a.m. ET.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.5 points, or 0.1 percent,
with 79,896 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7.25 points, or 0.12
percent, on volume of 18,014 contracts.
Oil prices reversed gains to trade down on concerns that the
cutting of ties with Qatar by top crude exporter Saudi Arabia
and other Arab states could hamper a global deal to reduce oil
production.
Shares of Apple were down 0.83 percent at $154.16
in premarket trading after a brokerage cut its rating on the
stock. There is also a possibility the company will take the
unusual step of introducing a new product at its five-day annual
developer conference, which begins on Monday.
Herbalife was down 4.6 percent at $70.50 after the
nutritional supplement maker lowered its sales outlook for the
current quarter.
TG Therapeutics jumped 14.1 percent to $15.80 after
the drugmaker's data from the trial of its experimental cancer
drug yielded positive results.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)