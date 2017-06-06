US STOCKS-Wall St slips as UK vote, Comey testimony awaited

* Former FBI director to testify before Congress on Thursday
* UK election outcome, ECB meeting also on same day
* Oil falls further below $50 as Mideast rift weighs
* Dow down 0.12 pct, S&P off 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 6 U.S. stocks edged lower in late morning
trading on Tuesday as investors shunned riskier assets ahead of
what is expected to be a busy Thursday, when Britain goes to the
polls and former FBI director James Comey testifies before
Congress.
Comey, who was investigating a possible collusion between
Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia to sway the 2016
U.S. election, was fired in May.
His testimony could dampen already flagging momentum for
Trump's legislative agenda of rolling back healthcare reforms
and overhauling the tax code.
Investors will also watch out for the European Central
Bank's meet, where policymakers are expected to take a more
benign view of the economy, according to sources.
"We have a relatively light week in terms of economic data
and investors are awaiting Thursday's events," said Randy
Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles
Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"The market's reaction to Comey's testimony would depend on
if he says something new that nobody knows about, although, a
lot of what he might be asked could be classified information."
Safe havens were in favor, with gold touching its
highest in about seven weeks and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
falling to their lowest levels since the days following the
November election.
At 10:45 a.m. ET (1445 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 24.8 points, or 0.12 percent, at
21,159.24 and the S&P 500 was down 3.04 points, or 0.12
percent, at 2,433.06.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 4.74 points, or 0.08
percent, at 6,300.42.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
financial index's 0.35 percent fall leading the
decliners as a fall in bond yields weighed.
Oil prices fell further below $50 a barrel on concerns that
a diplomatic rift between Qatar and several Arab states,
including Saudi Arabia, could undermine efforts by OPEC to
tighten the market.
Shares of HD Supply Holdings plunged 19 percent to a
near seven-month low of $33.41 after the industrial distributor
said it would sell a unit to private equity firm for $2.5
billion. The stock was the biggest drag on the Nasdaq.
Wal-Mart Stores fell 1.5 percent to $79.08, dragging
down the Dow, after Amazon.com said it would offer
Prime subscription service at a discount to its U.S. customers
on government aid, taking aim at a key customer base of the
discount retailer. Amazon was up 0.2 percent.
Michaels Cos fell as much as 9 percent to a
three-year low of $18.05 after the crafts and home decor
retailer slashed its forecast.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,770
to 958. On the Nasdaq, 1,632 issues fell and 994 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 28 new 52-week highs and 11 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 82 new highs and 70 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)