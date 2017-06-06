US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower as UK vote, Comey testimony loom

* Former FBI director to testify before Congress on Thursday
* UK election outcome, ECB meeting also on same day
* Wal-Mart hit as Amazon discounts some Prime subscriptions
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 6 U.S. stocks were slightly lower in early
afternoon trading on Tuesday as investors shunned riskier assets
ahead of what is expected to be a busy Thursday, when Britain
goes to the polls and former FBI director James Comey testifies
before Congress.
Comey, who was investigating a possible collusion between
Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia to sway the 2016
U.S. election, was fired in May.
His testimony could dampen already flagging momentum for
Trump's legislative agenda of rolling back healthcare reforms
and overhauling the tax code.
Investors will also watch out for the European Central
Bank's meet, where policymakers are expected to take a more
benign view of the economy, according to sources.
"We have a relatively light week in terms of economic data
and investors are awaiting Thursday's events," said Randy
Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles
Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"The market's reaction to Comey's testimony would depend on
if he says something new that nobody knows about, although, a
lot of what he might be asked could be classified information."
Safe havens were in favor, with gold touching its
highest in about seven weeks and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
falling to their lowest levels since the days following the
November election.
At 12:35 p.m. ET (1635 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 20.17 points, or 0.1 percent, at
21,163.87 and the S&P 500 was down 3.28 points, or 0.13
percent, at 2,432.82.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 3.97 points, or 0.06
percent, at 6,291.72.
Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
consumer discretionary and financial indexes
leading the decliners.
Walt Disney's 1 percent fall weighed the most on the
consumer discretionary sector.
Shares of Wal-Mart Stores fell 1.8 percent to
$78.85, dragging down the Dow and the S&P.
Amazon.com said it would offer Prime subscription
service at a discount to its U.S. customers on government aid,
taking aim at a key customer base of the discount retailer.
Amazon was up 0.2 percent.
HD Supply Holdings plunged 19 percent to a near
seven-month low of $33.41 after the industrial distributor said
it would sell a unit to private equity firm for $2.5 billion.
The stock was the second-biggest drag on the Nasdaq.
Michaels Cos fell as much as 9 percent to a
three-year low of $18.05 after the crafts and home decor
retailer slashed its forecast.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,633
to 1,182. On the Nasdaq, 1,788 issues fell and 989 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 28 new 52-week highs and 11 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 82 new highs and 70 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)