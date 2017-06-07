US STOCKS-Wall St opens slightly higher; Thursday's events eyed

* Former FBI director to testify before Congress on Thursday
* UK election in focus
* Navistar dips after posting quarterly loss
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 7 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on
Wednesday but gains were limited as investors stayed on the
sidelines ahead of Thursday's major political and economic
events.
Britain's general election, the European Central Bank's
policy meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's testimony
before a Senate panel could all weigh on investor sentiment.
Comey's first public appearance since he was fired by U.S.
President Donald Trump might shed more light on a probe by the
FBI into alleged Russian meddling in last year's U.S.
presidential election.
His testimony could dampen already flagging momentum for
Trump's legislative agenda of rolling back healthcare reforms
and overhauling the tax code.
The closely-fought election in Britain is also keenly
watched, with one poll showing Prime Minister Theresa May
increasing her parliamentary majority, while another suggesting
a neck-and-neck race with the Labour Party.
"It's the calm before the storm. We have a quiet week in
terms of economic data and there's a general global unease at
the moment," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James
in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"The impact of Comey's statement really depends on what he
says, and anyway these hearings are long and dragged out. The UK
elections could have an impact if there is a hung parliament and
the various polls are adding a level of uncertainty."
The ECB will also hold its policy meeting on Thursday and is
expected to reiterate its plan to extend the money-printing
scheme at least until the end of the year.
Safe havens turned attractive, with gold steadying
near seven-month highs and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovering
near lows not seen since the November U.S. election.
At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 23.42 points, or 0.11 percent, at 21,159.65, the
S&P 500 was up 2.63 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,431.96.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 16.53 points, or 0.26
percent, at 6,291.59.
Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
technology index's 0.33 percent rise leading the
gainers.
Apple's 0.7 percent rise provided the biggest boost
to the S&P and the Nasdaq.
Shares of Navistar International were down 3.1
percent at $29.15 after the truck and engine maker posted a
quarterly loss.
Exact Sciences was down 5.5 percent at $35.55 after
the diagnostics test maker said it was looking to raise $250
million in a stock deal.
Keysight was up 3.4 percent at $41.77 after the
electronic measurement equipment maker's forecast topped
expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,336
to 1,035. On the Nasdaq, 1,284 issues rose and 784 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 28 new 52-week highs and 11 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 82 new highs and 70 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)