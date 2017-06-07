US STOCKS-Wall St pares gains as oil slips; Thursday's events eyed

* Former FBI director to testify before Congress on Thursday
* UK election also in focus
* Oil falls 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 7 U.S. stocks pared early gains to trade
little changed in late morning trading on Wednesday as oil
prices fell, while investors remained cautious ahead of major
political and economic events on Thursday.
Britain's general election, the European Central Bank's
policy meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's testimony
before a Senate panel are all on market's radar.
The election could determine whether the country has a
smooth or hard exit from the European Union.
Opinion polls have shown British Prime Minister Theresa
May's lead over the opposition Labor party narrow over the last
three weeks, with some even suggesting she could fall short of a
majority government.
"If the Conservative party extends its majority, markets
will be pretty calm, but anything less than that is going to
have people worried about how we approach the Brexit
negotiation," said Luke Hickmore, senior investment manager at
Aberdeen Asset Management.
Comey's first public appearance since he was fired by U.S.
President Donald Trump might shed more light on a probe by the
FBI into alleged Russian meddling in last year's U.S.
presidential election.
Any damaging revelation in Comey's testimony could dampen
already flagging momentum for Trump's pro-business fiscal
agenda.
"I think the Comey news led to an initial surprise but the
rebound was equally swift," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief
investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co.
"I'm not sure that unless Comey says something completely
shocking or he suggests something that there's no way the House
can't consider obstruction of justice ... aside from that I
don't see his testimony as market moving."
The ECB will also hold its policy meeting on Thursday and is
expected to reiterate its plan to extend the money-printing
scheme at least until the end of the year.
Sonders said any impact from Thursday's events is likely to
be short term.
At 11:02 a.m. ET (1502 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 11.01 points, or 0.05 percent, at
21,147.24 and the S&P 500 was up 1.48 points, or 0.06
percent, at 2,430.81.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 17.17 points, or 0.27
percent, at 6,292.23.
Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
energy index's 1.26 percent fall leading the decliners.
Oil prices fell nearly 4 percent on renewed concerns about
the efficacy of OPEC-led production cuts due to rising tensions
within the export group over Qatar and growing U.S. output.
Oil majors Exxon and Chevron were down about
1 percent and were among the biggest drags on the S&P and the
Dow.
However, Apple's 0.5 percent rise helped offset
some of those losses.
Shares of Navistar International were down 1.7
percent at $29.43 after the truck and engine maker posted a
quarterly loss.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,357
to 1,352. On the Nasdaq, 1,563 issues rose and 1,095 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 28 new 52-week highs and 11 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 82 new highs and 70 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)