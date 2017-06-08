US STOCKS-Wall St opens little changed; Comey awaited

* ECB leaves rates unchanged but closes door to further cuts
* Comey testimony expected at 10 a.m. ET
* Nordstrom rises on going-private option
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 8 U.S. stocks opened little changed on
Thursday after the European Central Bank signaled no further
interest rate cuts as euro zone prospects improved, while
investors awaited former FBI Director James Comey's testimony.
The ECB was expected to take a more cautious stance as the
inflation rebound has yet to show a convincing upward trend.
"The bias is towards higher rates globally over a long-term
period and whether the central banks raise rates today or six
months from now, I don't think it's going to change things
much," said Mike Mattioli, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset
Management in Boston.
Comey will be grilled by Washington politicians over his
claims that Trump asked him to drop an investigation of former
national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of a probe into
Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Comey's written testimony on Thursday did not spring a
surprise, easing concerns that any new revelation could have
dampened already flagging momentum for U.S. President Donald
Trump's agenda of lower taxes and lax regulations.
Bets that Trump can implement his agenda are partly behind
a rally that has taken stock indexes to record highs.
"Comey might move the markets in the short term but I don't
think it's going to affect the intrinsic values of what many
large U.S. businesses are worth," said Mattioli.
"While today's events may seem newsworthy in the short-term,
I don't think it's going to move the needle for global
economies."
Investors are also keeping an eye on the outcome of the UK
general election, with opinion polls showing Theresa May's
Conservative Party leading between 5 and 12 percentage points
over the main opposition Labour Party, suggesting she would
increase her majority.
At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 1.74 points, or 0.01 percent, at 21,171.95 and
the S&P 500 was down 0.62 points, or 0.02 percent, at
2,432.52.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 4.56 points, or 0.07
percent, at 6,301.94.
Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
utilities index's 0.71 percent loss topping the
decliners.
Oil fell for a second day to hit one-month lows after an
unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more
Nigerian crude aggravated investor concerns about an already
oversupplied market.
Shares of Alibaba Group Holding were up 12.2
percent at $141.12 after the company said it expects revenue
growth of 45-49 percent in the 2018 fiscal year.
Yahoo, which owns a 15.5 percent stake in Alibaba
also rose 8.9 percent to $54.98.
Nordstrom jumped 17.4 percent to $47.15 after the
department store operator said that some members of the
controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider
taking the company private.
Among other retailers, Macy's was up 2.7 percent,
Kohl's 4.3 percent and J.C. Penney 1.7 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,415
to 1,002. On the Nasdaq, 1,030 issues fell and 1,003 advanced.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)