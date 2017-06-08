US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Comey's testimony underway

* Comey says no doubt Russia interfered in the election
* ECB leaves rates unchanged but closes door to further cuts
* Nordstrom rises on going-private option
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 8 U.S. stocks were little changed in choppy
late morning trading on Thursday as former FBI Director James
Comey's testimony got underway.
Comey is being grilled by Washington politicians over his
claims that President Donald Trump asked him to drop an
investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn
as part of a probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016
presidential election.
Comey said he had no doubt that Russia interfered with the
election but was confident that no votes had been altered.
"Today is about Washington and the drama surrounding Comey's
testimony. But the talk about the demise of President Trump's
presidency or growth agenda seems premature, short of a smoking
gun," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank
Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
"I expect equities to generally tend sideways today, short
of any new revelations coming out of the testimony."
Earlier on Thursday, the European Central Bank signaled no
further interest rate cuts as euro zone prospects improved but
said subdued inflation meant it would continue to pump more
stimulus into the region's economy.
Investors are also keeping an eye on the outcome of the UK
general election, with opinion polls showing Theresa May's
Conservative Party leading between 5 and 12 percentage points
over the main opposition Labour Party, suggesting she would
increase her majority.
At 10:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was up 5.62 points, or 0.03 percent, at
21,179.31, the S&P 500 was down 1.51 points, or 0.06
percent, at 2,431.63.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.56 points, or 0.01
percent, at 6,296.82.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
defensive utilities index's 1.08 percent loss topping
the decliners.
Shares of Alibaba Group Holding were up 9.5 percent
at $137.55 after the company said it expects revenue growth of
45-49 percent in the 2018 fiscal year.
Yahoo, which owns a 15.5 percent stake in Alibaba
also rose 7.2 percent to $54.18.
Nordstrom jumped 11.4 percent to $45.09 after the
department store operator said that some members of the
controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider
taking the company private.
Among other retailers, Macy's was up 2.1 percent, and
J.C. Penney 1.2 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,410
to 1,252. On the Nasdaq, 1,408 issues rose and 1,162 fell.
