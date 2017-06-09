US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as UK election impact limited

* Prime Minister Theresa May's party loses parliamentary
majority
* Comey testimony not seen impacting Trump presidency
* Endo falls after FDA pulls opioid painkiller from market
* Futures up: Dow 29 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 3.25 pts
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
June 9 U.S. stocks looked set to open slightly
higher on Friday as the surprise result of the British general
election had a limited impact on investor sentiment.
British voters dealt a blow to Prime Minister Theresa May in
a snap election, wiping out her parliamentary majority, just
weeks before Brexit negotiations are due to begin.
May said she would form a new government with assistance
from Northern Irish unionists to provide political certainty.
European stocks were choppy on Friday, with the pan-European
STOXX 600 index down 0.3 percent, while UK's blue chip
FTSE 100 index gaining 0.5 percent.
Analysts said the impact from the election on the U.S.
market would be limited.
"The UK election is a UK event and there is no direct
economic impact from that on the U.S. economy," said Steve
Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard in New York.
"Investors are more concerned about Trump and the perception
of what he can and can't get passed legislatively in regards to
tax reform. The last thing the Republicans want to do is head to
the mid-term election in 2018 without any major legislative
accomplishments."
Dow e-minis were up 29 points, or 0.14 percent, with
18,911 contracts changing hands at 8:20 a.m. ET (1220 GMT).
S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.13 percent,
with 130,681 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.06
percent, on volume of 24,847 contracts.
Wall Street ended mostly flat on Thursday after former FBI
Director James Comey's testimony was seen by investors as having
no smoking gun that could affect Donald Trump's presidency.
Comey said Trump fired him to undermine an investigation
into Russian meddling into last November's U.S. election and
while he had no doubt that Russia interfered with the election,
he was confident that no votes had been altered.
The market's concern is whether the Trump administration can
put the investigation behind it and revive momentum for its
agenda of lower taxes and looser regulations.
Bets on that agenda are partly behind a rally, which has
driven stock indexes to record highs.
Shares of Endo International tumbled 12.9 percent
to $12 after the FDA asked the drugmaker to withdraw from the
market its long-lasting opioid painkiller for public health
reasons.
Chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.5 percent to $163.80 after
brokerages reiterated their bullish view on the stock.
DuPont Fabros Technology jumped 15.8 percent to
$64.14 after Digital Realty Trust said it would buy the
fellow data center operator for an enterprise value of about
$7.6 billion. Digital was up 1.7 percent.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)