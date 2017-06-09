US STOCKS-Wall St higher as investors shrug off UK election impact

* Prime Minister Theresa May's party loses parliamentary
majority
* Comey testimony not seen impacting Trump presidency
* Endo falls after FDA pulls opioid painkiller from market
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
June 9 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on
Friday as the surprise result of the British general election
failed to rattle investors.
British voters dealt a blow to Prime Minister Theresa May in
a snap election, wiping out her parliamentary majority, just
weeks before the beginning of Brexit negotiations.
May said she would form a new government with assistance
from Northern Irish party to provide political certainty.
European stocks were choppy on Friday following the election
result. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.15
percent, while UK's blue chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.74
percent.
Analysts, however, said the impact from the election on the
U.S. market would be limited.
"The UK election is a UK event and there is no direct
economic impact from that on the U.S. economy," said Steve
Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard in New York.
"Investors are more concerned about Trump and the perception
of what he can and can't get passed legislatively in regards to
tax reform. The last thing the Republicans want to do is head to
the mid-term election in 2018 without any major legislative
accomplishments."
Wall Street ended mostly flat on Thursday after former FBI
Director James Comey's testimony was seen by investors as having
no smoking gun that could affect Donald Trump's presidency.
Comey said Trump fired him to undermine an investigation
into Russian meddling into last November's U.S. election and
while he had no doubt that Russia interfered with the election,
he was confident that no votes had been altered.
The market's concern is whether the Trump administration can
put the investigation behind it and revive momentum for its
agenda of lower taxes and looser regulations.
Bets on that agenda are partly behind a rally, which has
driven stock indexes to record highs.
At 9:34 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 43.82 points, or 0.21 percent, at 21,226.35, the
S&P 500 was up 4.59 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,438.38.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 8.72 points, or 0.14
percent, at 6,330.48.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 indexes were higher, with the
financial index's 0.80 percent rise leading the gainers.
Goldman Sachs' 1.2 percent gain boosted the Dow.
Shares of Endo International tumbled 11.8 percent
to $12.15 after the FDA asked the drugmaker to withdraw from the
market its long-lasting opioid painkiller for public health
reasons.
Chipmaker Nvidia rose 3.6 percent to $166.20 after
brokerages reiterated their bullish view on the stock.
DuPont Fabros Technology jumped 14.2 percent to
$63.40 after Digital Realty Trust said it would buy the
fellow data center operator for an enterprise value of about
$7.6 billion. Digital was up marginally.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,533
to 881. On the Nasdaq, 1,343 issues rose and 777 fell.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)