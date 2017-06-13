US STOCKS-Futures up as tech stocks recover; Fed meeting in focus

* Futures up: Dow 20 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 11.75 pts
By Sruthi Shankar
June 13 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
higher on Tuesday as technology shares staged a recovery after a
two-day rout, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve to
kick off its meeting, where its is almost certain to raise
interest rates.
* Traders have priced in a 94 percent chance of the Fed
raising interest rates. Investors are also looking for more
details on the central bank's plans to trim its $4.5 trillion
balance sheet.
* The Fed is expected to release its decision at 2:00 p.m.
ET (1800 GMT) on Wednesday. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to
hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
* A bout of profit-taking in richly-valued technology stocks
caused the Nasdaq to suffer its worst two-day drop in more than
six months on Monday.
* However, technology stocks appeared to recover on Tuesday.
Apple, which had sparked the selloff on Friday, was up
0.78 percent at $146.60 in premarket trading. Other technology
heavyweights like Microsoft, Alphabet and
Facebook were up marginally.
* The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a plan on Monday to
reduce restrictions that big banks face in their trading
operations, ease their annual stress tests, and curb the powers
of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
* Shares of Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
and Citigroup were slightly higher in premarket trading on
Tuesday.
* Tesla was up 1.57 percent at $364.65 after
Berenberg raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold".
Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 20 points, or 0.09 percent,
with 5,332 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.16 percent,
with 170,446 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.75 points, or 0.21
percent, on volume of 11,509 contracts.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)