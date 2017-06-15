US STOCKS-Tech stocks lead broad decline on Wall St

* Apple, Microsoft, Facebook drive Nasdaq, S&P lower
* All 11 S&P 500 sectors in the red
* Weekly jobless claims fall more than expected
* Indexes down: Dow 0.28 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 1.03 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 15 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday,
with technology shares leading a broad decline amid worries over
stretched valuations.
The S&P 500 technology sector dropped 1.21
percent, led by declines in index heavyweights such as Apple
, Microsoft and Facebook.
The latest round of selloff in tech shares follows a two-day
rout earlier this week. Investors have been locking in gains in
a sector that had risen 16.7 percent this year, far
outperforming other sectors.
"Stocks have been at all-time highs and valuations are
somewhat priced to perfection so a little bit of a pullback is
not too surprising," said Myles Clouston, senior director at
Nasdaq Advisory Services in New York.
"We may see the market take a breather in the next few
sessions, but it is not necessarily doom and gloom."
A Washington Post report that President Donald Trump was
being investigated for possible obstruction of justice added to
the jitters.
All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower. Amazon.com
weighed the most on the consumer discretionary index.
Defensive plays like utilities and telecom services
brought up the rear.
At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 58.94 points, or 0.28 percent, at 21,315.62, the
S&P 500 was down 14.79 points, or 0.61 percent, at
2,423.13 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 64.08 points,
or 1.03 percent, at 6,130.81.
Apart from raising interest rates and forecasting one more
hike for 2017 on Wednesday, the Fed laid out its first clear
outline to start trimming its $4.2 trillion balance sheet
"relatively soon".
While the rate hike was widely expected, a clutch of weak
economic data, including Wednesday's poor inflation numbers,
raised questions whether the U.S. economy was strong enough to
withstand further tightening. Policymakers, however, viewed the
soft data as transitory.
Big banks including Bank of America, Citigroup
, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley fell about
1 percent.
Clouston attributed the drop in bank stocks to worries about
lagging U.S. inflation.
Kroger was down 12.5 percent after the supermarket
chain operator cut its full-year profit forecast.
Mattel was down 7.2 percent at $20.63 after the
toymaker cut its dividend.
One bright spot was a Labor Department report that showed
fewer-than-expected Americans applied for unemployment benefits
last week.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,039
to 580. On the Nasdaq, 1,754 issues fell and 584 advanced.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)