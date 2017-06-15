US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh

BRIEF-ADM Animal Nutrition recalls Rough-N-Ready cattle feed
* ADM Animal Nutrition - recalls rough-n-ready cattle feed because product contains elevated levels of monensin beyond recommended dosage
June 15 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, with technology stocks leading a broad decline.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 80.5 points, or 0.38 percent, at 21,294.06, the S&P 500 was down 14.98 points, or 0.614458 percent, at 2,422.94 and the Nasdaq composite was down 60.89 points, or 0.98 percent, at 6,134.00. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
June 23 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with an investigation over disclosures made about the impact of the "Blackfish" documentary and trading in the company's securities.
PARIS, June 23 Europe is embarking on an expensive and politically charged effort to develop a new combat jet that will shape the future of the European fighter industry and its three existing programmes - Eurofighter, France's Rafale and Sweden's Gripen.