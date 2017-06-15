US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh

June 15 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, with technology stocks leading a broad decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 80.5 points, or 0.38 percent, at 21,294.06, the S&P 500 was down 14.98 points, or 0.614458 percent, at 2,422.94 and the Nasdaq composite was down 60.89 points, or 0.98 percent, at 6,134.00. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)