US STOCKS-Wall St slides as tech wreck resumes

* Apple, Microsoft, Facebook drive Nasdaq, S&P lower
* Alphabet drops on Canaccord's rating cut
* VIX, defensive S&P sectors gain
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Sruthi Shankar
June 15 Technology shares came under pressure
yet again on Thursday, weighing on all three major Wall Street
indexes, as investors fretted about stretched valuations.
The S&P 500 technology sector has risen 16.7
percent this year, far outperforming other sectors and giving
investors a chance to lock in gains.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has also surged 13.7
percent, compared with the S&P 500's 8.2 percent gain for the
year.
However, fortunes turned last Friday after a drop in Apple's
shares triggered a selloff and led to the tech sector's
biggest two-day decline in nearly a year.
"The huge tech run was impressive and has come to a point
where people want to take some money off the table and preserve
profits," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn capital
in Benardsville, New Jersey.
Google's parent Alphabet dropped 1.8 percent
following a Canaccord Genuity downgrade, giving investors more
reasons to sell the stock.
At 12:35 p.m. ET (1635 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 45.14 points, or 0.21 percent, at
21,329.42, the S&P 500 was down 12.12 points, or 0.50
percent, at 2,425.8 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
58.38 points, or 0.94 percent, at 6,136.51.
Investors are also concerned about the U.S. economy's
ability to withstand a third interest rate hike later this year
and the Federal Reserve's plans to trim its balance sheet,
especially after a recent set of lackluster economic data.
A Washington Post report that President Donald Trump was
being investigated for possible obstruction of justice added to
the jitters.
Bakhos said the development was "adding a little angst to
the market and moved investors to choose a risk-off path."
The CBOE Volatility index, or Wall Street's "fear
gauge", hit 11.61 points - its biggest percentage gain in nearly
one month.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower.
The gainers were utilities and real estate
, whose slow but steady growth makes them attractive
during periods of uncertainty.
Industrials pared losses to trade little changed
after Boeing shares were lifted to a record high by
Deutsche Bank's price-target increase.
Shares of Caterpillar and United Technologies
were also helped by Boeing's gain.
Kroger was down 17.6 percent after the supermarket
chain operator slashed its full-year profit forecast.
Nike was off 3.2 percent after the company said it
would cut about 2 percent of global workforce and eliminate a
quarter of its shoe styles.
Mattel dropped to an 18-month low after the toymaker
cut its dividend.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,022
to 830. On the Nasdaq, 2,007 issues fell and 772 advanced.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)