US STOCKS-Wall St dips as Amazon-Whole Foods deal slams retailers

By Yashaswini Swamynathan
June 16 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as shares
of Wal-Mart and other retailers were hammered after Amazon.com
announced its entry into the brick-and-mortar retail business
with its $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods.
The deal rattled the retail sector. The S&P 500 consumer
staples index dropped 1.14 percent, weighed down by
Wal-Mart, Costco and Kroger.
Wal-Mart, which also announced a deal to buy online clothing
retailer Bonobos for $310 million, dropped 5 percent and weighed
the most on the S&P 500 and the Dow.
Amazon shares were up 3.4 percent at $997.84, while
Whole Foods surged 27.7 percent.
"Amazon's got its tentacles everywhere and that's another
place to go," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at
R.W. Baird & Co.
"Amazon sees that industry changing significantly – and they
see that people don't necessary go to the grocery store
anymore."
At 9:48 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 25.06 points, or 0.12 percent, at 21,334.84, the S&P 500
was down 4.96 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,427.5 and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 17.47 points, or 0.28 percent,
at 6,148.03.
Four of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower. Technology
was the second-biggest drag led by declines in
International Business Machines and Apple.
The sector, which had surged 17.4 percent in 2017, is on
track for its biggest weekly decline since June last year as
investors booked profits amid worries of stretched valuations.
Booz Allen plunged 18.6 percent to $31.99 after the
consultancy firm said the U.S. Department of Justice was
investigating the company for some of the ways it charged the
government for services and accounted for costs.
Dow component Nike were down nearly 3 percent after
JPMorgan downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight".
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,489
to 1,107. On the Nasdaq, 1,586 issues fell and 856 advanced.
