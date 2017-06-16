版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower; Amazon higher after Whole Foods deal

June 16 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as losses in consumer staples and technology stocks offset gains from Amazon.com after the online retailer said it would buy Whole Foods Market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.62 points, or 0.04 percent, at 21,352.28, the S&P 500 was down 0.46 points, or 0.018911 percent, at 2,432 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 13.97 points, or 0.23 percent, at 6,151.54. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
