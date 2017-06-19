US STOCKS-Futures higher as beaten down tech stocks rebound

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
* Futures up: Dow 71 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 38 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
June 19 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Monday with investors snapping up beaten down technology and retail stocks.
* The S&P technology sector is coming off its second straight week of declines, triggered mainly due to stretched valuations and investors moving money to other sectors. Tech stocks have led the S&P 500's 8.7 percent rally this year.
* Leading the rebound, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet were all up between 0.8 percent and 1 percent in premarket trading.
* Retail stocks were battered on Friday after Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods .
* The deal by Amazon, a proven retail disruptor, marked a major step by the internet retailer into the brick-and-mortar retail sector.
* Amazon was up 0.94 percent, while Wal-Mart, Target and Kroger gained between 0.4 percent and 1.1 percent on Monday.
* The market is awaiting comments by New York Fed President William Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, when he speaks at a business roundtable at 7:45 a.m. ET (1145 GMT).
* Yellen's confidence as her team raised interest rates for the third time in six months last week surprised investors who had expected more caution about the economy following a batch of weak U.S. economic data.
* Last month, the U.S. economy added 138,000 jobs, well below the expected gain of 185,000, while other data showed a fall in retail sales and inflation below the Fed's target of 2 percent.
* European stocks were headed for their biggest rise in two months, helped by a meaty parliamentary majority for pro-business French President Emmanuel Macron.
* Oil prices edged higher, after coming under pressure over the past month from rising production.
* Clovis Oncology soared 41.8 percent to $85 after the biotechnology company's ovarian cancer drug was set for a label expansion.
Futures snapshot at 7:09 a.m. ET (1109 GMT):
* Dow e-minis were up 71 points, or 0.33 percent, with 22,159 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.29 percent, with 111,788 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 38 points, or 0.67 percent, on volume of 25,178 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.