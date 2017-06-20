US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as fall in oil weighs

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, slipping from record levels, as oil prices fell 2.5 percent to seven-month lows.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.59 points, or 0.09 percent, to 21,509.4. The S&P 500 lost 5.35 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,448.11. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.06 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,230.95. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.