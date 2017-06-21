US STOCKS-Nasdaq boosted by biotechs; energy, banks weigh on Dow, S&P

* Healthcare top gainer among S&P sectors
* Oil prices hit seven-month lows
* FedEx shares hit record high on strong forecast
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P off 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.56 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Sruthi Shankar
June 21 The Nasdaq Composite index was higher in
early afternoon trading on Wednesday, boosted by biotechnology
stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500
were dragged lower by energy and bank shares.
Oil prices touched seven-month lows despite
larger-than-expected declines in U.S. crude and gasoline
inventories.
Oil has fallen 20 percent this year, set for its biggest
slide for the first half of the year since 1997, as a global
glut continues to undermine efforts by major producers to reduce
output.
The downturn has hemorrhaged the S&P energy index,
making it the worst performing sector among the 11 major indexes
this year. The index fell more than 14 percent during the
period, while the S&P 500 rallied 8.83 percent.
Shares of oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron
were down about 1 percent, dragging on the S&P 500 and Dow.
"I think there is a bifurcation between short and long term.
Clearly, to this point the Goldilocks scenario and earnings have
pushed stock prices higher but oil has perhaps tempered some
sentiment near-term," said Terry Sandven, chief equity
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
"If oil falls below $40, one would see pressure on overall
earnings, not just the energy sector."
Investors are also mindful of the impact of inflation on the
pace of future interest rate hikes, with a tug-of-war between
financial stability and inflation playing out among the Federal
Reserve's policymakers.
Dallas and Chicago Fed chiefs Robert Kaplan and Charles
Evans expressed concerns regarding weak inflation, which remains
stubbornly below the central bank's 2 percent target.
However, Boston Fed head Eric Rosengren said that the era of
low interest rates in the United States poses financial
stability risks.
At 12:37 p.m. ET (1637 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 37.39 points, or 0.17 percent, at
21,429.75, the S&P 500 was down 1.1 point, or 0.05
percent, at 2,435.93.
The Nasdaq Composite index was up 34.95 points, or
0.56 percent, at 6,222.98.
Biotechs were among the biggest gainers on the index with
Celgene, Regeneron and Amgen trading
up between 2 percent and 5 percent.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
energy index's 1.64 percent fall leading the decliners.
The financial sector fell 0.56 percent as U.S.
Treasury yield curve held near 10-year lows. Goldman Sachs
was off 0.8 percent and Bank of America fell 1.3
percent.
Caterpillar's 2.7 percent fall weighed on
industrials, which fell 0.48 percent.
FedEx shares hit record high at $213.75 after the
package delivery company forecast higher earnings for fiscal
2018.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,638
to 1,171. On the Nasdaq, 1,458 issues rose and 1,297 fell.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)