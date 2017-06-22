US STOCKS-Wall St opens little changed as oil edges up

* Weekly jobless claims rise
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks
stake
* Graphic: S&P 500 vs S&P Energy bit.ly/2suhqu6
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct
(Updates to open)
By Sruthi Shankar
June 22 U.S. stocks opened little changed on
Thursday as oil prices remained near multi-month lows,
undermining efforts by major producers to stabilize the market.
U.S. crude traded up 0.45 percent at $42.71 per
barrel. They closed down 1.6 percent on Wednesday after touching
their lowest level since August. Global benchmark Brent
was 0.83 percent higher at $45.19.
Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20
percent, skidding into bear market territory, despite OPEC-led
efforts to stabilize the market.
"Oil is trying to balance, but I'm worried that it would
continue to head lower," said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at
GW&K Investment Management. "I think this a situation where OPEC
is ceding market share and is no longer able to control prices."
The S&P energy index, which has lost 14.9 percent
this year, is the worst performing sector, largely
underperforming the broader S&P 500 index.
At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 6.32 points, or 0.03 percent, at 21,403.71, the
S&P 500 was down 1.63 points, or 0.07 percent, at
2,433.98 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 3.89
points, or 0.06 percent, at 6,230.06.
Investors are concerned that the drop in oil prices could
affect inflation. Inflation remains stubbornly below the Federal
Reserve's 2 percent target, even as the central bank adopts a
hawkish tone regarding future rate hikes.
"I've been more worried about deflation. I know (the Fed)
wants to normalize, but I think it would be tough to get one
more this year and three next year in the face of a flattening
yield curve," added Clark.
A flattening yield curve is often interpreted as a negative
economic indicator as it shows concerns about the future pace of
growth and inflation, because buyers of long-dated debt would
demand higher yields if they expected higher costs.
The yield spread between five-year Treasury notes and
30-year Treasury bonds flattened to its narrowest
level since December 2007.
Economic data on Thursday showed jobless claims for last
increased by 3,000 to 241,000, but remain at levels consistent
with a tight labor market.
The healthcare index was the biggest gainer among
the 11 major S&P sectors with a 0.43 percent rise.
Among stocks, Accenture was off 4 percent after the
consulting and outsourcing services provider trimmed its annual
revenue forecast.
Oracle's shares were up about 10 percent as the
business software maker forecast an upbeat current-quarter
profit, prompting brokerages to raise price targets.
American Airlines was up 3 percent at $49.93 after
the U.S. airline said Qatar Airways had expressed interest in
buying a 10 percent stake.
The news lifted shares of other major U.S. airlines such as
Delta Air Lines, United Continental and
Southwest Airlines, which were up about 1 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,444
to 1,046. On the Nasdaq, 1,284 issues rose and 915 fell.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)