2017年 6月 27日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech selloff bites

June 27 Wall Street slipped at the open on Tuesday as a selloff in technology shares continued, while investors awaited clues on interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's talk in London.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.14 points, or 0.06 percent, to 21,396.41. The S&P 500 lost 2.91 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,436.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.41 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,226.74. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
