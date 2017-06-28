US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St higher as banks rise; ECB comment reassessed

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as financial stocks rose and after a report that investors overreacted to ECB chief Mario Draghi's view on fiscal stimulus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.82 points, or 0.52 percent, to 21,422.48. The S&P 500 gained 12.46 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,431.84. The Nasdaq Composite added 21.90 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,168.53. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows