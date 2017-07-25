FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 小时内
US STOCKS-S&P hits record on strong earnings; Alphabet drags Nasdaq
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 下午4点56分 / 15 小时内

US STOCKS-S&P hits record on strong earnings; Alphabet drags Nasdaq

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

* Caterpillar jumps after raising forecast for second time

* McDonald's hits all-time high as sales jump

* Eli Lilly, 3M fall after posting quarterly results

* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to early afternoon)

By Tanya Agrawal

July 25 (Reuters) - The S&P hit a record and the Dow was higher on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly earnings from companies, including McDonald's and Caterpillar, while a drop in Alphabet weighed on the Nasdaq.

Shares of McDonald's rose 3.8 percent, hitting an all-time high, after the fast-food giant posted the biggest rise in sales at established restaurants globally in five years.

Caterpillar was up 5.1 percent, touching a more than five-year high, after the company raised its full-year outlook for the second time this year.

"It looks like earnings are coming in better than expected and that's giving the market a jump this morning," said Ken Moraif, senior adviser at Money Matters, a wealth management and investment firm.

However, Alphabet fell 3.1 percent, after the tech giant warned that expenses would remain high as more searches shift to mobile devices.

The S&P tech index has been the best performing sector this year, but there have been concerns about stretched valuations, putting earnings from big tech companies in the spotlight.

Amazon and Facebook, part of the high-flying "FAANG" stocks, report results later this week, while Apple is due to report next week.

"My concern is that it seems like these companies can do no wrong and when you have so much concentrated on such a small group, eventually these stock prices are going to become unrealistic," Moraif said. "If the rest of the market isn't there to support them, it could impact the sector in a big way."

Earnings are expected to have climbed 9.1 percent in the second quarter, compared with an 8 percent rise estimated at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At 12:38 p.m. ET (1638 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 126.18 points, or 0.59 percent, at 21,639.35.

The S&P 500 was up 9.83 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,479.74. It had hit a record high of 2,481.24.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 4.40 points, or 0.07 percent, at 6,415.21.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the energy index's 1.87 percent rise leading the gainers.

The Fed kicks off a two-day meeting later in the day and while no rate hike is expected due to subdued inflation, the central bank's statement on Wednesday will be parsed for clues on the pace of future rate hikes.

DuPont was up 1.3 percent after beating estimates for profit and results.

Eli Lilly was down 4.1 percent, while 3M fell 5.2 percent after reporting results.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,809 to 1,004. On the Nasdaq, 1,836 issues rose and 1,006 fell. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below