US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after four-day run of gains

* Micron Technology down after research downgrade
* Crude oil up more 1 pct
* Futures down: Dow 42 pts, S&P 7.5 pts, Nasdaq 18 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 7 Wall Street was set to open lower on
Monday after the S&P 500 and the Dow recorded their first
four-day winning streak in about five months last week.
European stocks fell as a drop in copper prices hurt shares
of mining companies, while China's reassurances over the weekend
about the strength in its economy helped push Asian stocks
higher.
Copper and zinc prices fell from four-month highs, hurt by a
stronger dollar and investors booking profits.
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday as employment data
suggested the economy was recovering. However, the data was not
strong enough for the Federal Reserve to consider an immediate
increase in interest rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 17,000 for the
first time since January, while the S&P 500 was just shy of
2,000, levels that traders consider psychologically important.
"The factors that have been driving the market have been
some bargain hunting, some short covering and speculating off
the belief that we have seen the worst of things," said Andre
Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville,
New Jersey.
"Investors are taking a pause, stepping back and looking at
what's the next driving element," he said.
At 8:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), Dow e-minis were down
42 points, or 0.25 percent, with 22,675 contracts changing
hands. S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.38
percent, with 194,803 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis
were down 18 points, or 0.42 percent, on volume of 26,371
contracts.
Crude prices were up more than 1 percent on Monday.
A string of upbeat data from major economies and stabilizing
commodity prices have helped improve sentiment ahead of a
relatively quiet week in terms of data for Wall Street as
corporate earnings season draws to a close.
Investors will also keep a close eye on comments by Fed
Board Governor Lael Brainard and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, who
are due to speak at separate events on Monday, for clues on the
central bank's view on the economy.
Shares of Micron Technology were down 3.7 percent at
$11.44 premarket after Nomura cut its rating on the stock to
"reduce".
Valeant Pharmaceuticals was up 3.5 percent at
$63.60. The Canadian drugmaker, which had delayed the release of
its results last week, said it would report fourth-quarter
numbers next week.
Urban Outfitters is due to report results after the
close.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)